FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
A World Cup Every Two Years? What could go wrong?
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (21)
NOW PLAYING
A World Cup Every Two Years? What could go wrong?
09-15-21 • 1h 27m
• • •
USMNT World Cup Qualifying Begins
08-31-21 • 1h 26m
• • •
Why the USMNT has so much talent
08-24-21 • 1h 39m
• • •
Is NYCFC the Best Team in MLS?
08-17-21 • 1h 26m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union
A World Cup Every Two Years? What could go wrong?