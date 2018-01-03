Expiring Soon
PremiereSteve Harvey is joined by Adrienne Houghton as talented performers attempt to find success in front of the famously critical crowd at the Apollo Theatre.
Showtime at the Apollo Episodes (11)
Expiring Soon
S1 E2 Week 2
Expiring Soon
S1 E3 Week 3
Expiring Soon
S1 E4 Week 4
Expiring Soon
S1 E5 Week 5
Showtime at the Apollo Clips
Expiring Soon
Sweet Baby Kita Returns To The Stage
Expiring Soon
Sarah Ikumu Performs "Here And Now"
Expiring Soon
The Lamont Landers Band Performs "I Wish"