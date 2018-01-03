Expiring Soon

Showtime at the Apollo

Premiere

Steve Harvey is joined by Adrienne Houghton as talented performers attempt to find success in front of the famously critical crowd at the Apollo Theatre.... More

3-1-2018 • 43m

Showtime at the Apollo Episodes (11)

S1 E2 Week 2

03-09-18 • TV-14 DL • 43m

S1 E3 Week 3

03-16-18 • TV-14 DL • 43m

S1 E4 Week 4

03-23-18 • TV-14 DL • 43m

S1 E5 Week 5

03-30-18 • TV-14 DL • 43m

Showtime at the Apollo Clips

Sweet Baby Kita Returns To The Stage

05-20-18 • 2m

Sarah Ikumu Performs "Here And Now"

05-20-18 • 2m

Matthew Hashimoto Performs "I Can't Make You Love Me"

05-20-18 • 2m

The Lamont Landers Band Performs "I Wish"

05-20-18 • 2m

