FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Inside the Vote - Double Voting
FOX 5 Atlanta
FOX 5's Claire Simms talks to the Georgia Secretary of State about the dangers about voting by absentee ballot and then going to the polls to vote in this week's Inside the Vote.
...
More
10-20-2020 • 4m
Inside the Vote - Double Voting
FOX
Entertainment
Inside the Vote - Double Voting
Clips
Inside the Vote - Double Voting