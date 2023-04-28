Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Will Matt Crocker fit with U.S. Soccer & is MLS getting disrespected?
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (25)
Will Matt Crocker fit with U.S. Soccer & is MLS getting disrespected?
04-28-23 • 1h 2m
• • •
U.S. Soccer finally has their Sporting Director and Ricardo Pepi to the U-20 FIFA World Cup? | SOTU
04-26-23 • 1h 5m
• • •
Doug McIntyre joins SOTU to talk Gregg Berhalter, Christian Pulisic, and all things USMNT, USWNT!
04-19-23 • 1h 30m
• • •
Aly Wagner joins State of the Union to talk USWNT's World Cup hopes! | SOTU
04-14-23 • 1h 4m
• • •
USWNT suffers massive setback, Jesse March's interest & Gio Reyna needs to leave Dortmund? | SOTU
04-12-23 • 1h 8m
• • •
Recruiting Messi to MLS, USWNT World Cup preparations, updated MLS tiers | SOTU
04-08-23 • 58m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union
Will Matt Crocker fit with U.S. Soccer & is MLS getting disrespected?