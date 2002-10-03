FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
S1 E15 Semi-Professional
The detectives probe the murder of woman who was dating a married, high-profile judge.
...
More
3-10-2002 • TV-14 • 45m
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
FOX
Entertainment
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
Season 1
S1-E15 - Law & Order: Criminal Intent