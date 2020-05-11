FoxNews.com
Shooting investigation in Deltona
FOX 35 Orlando
A woman was shot in Deltona on Hancock Drive. Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office spent several hours searching the area for a gunman.
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
