FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
8-year-old girl critically hurt by stray gunfire in East Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
An 8-year-old girl was in critical condition after being shot in the head by stray gunfire Thursday night while seated on a living room floor doing homework in East Chicago, Indiana.
...
More
10-24-2020 • 2m
8-year-old girl critically hurt by stray gunfire in East Chicago
FOX
Entertainment
8-year-old girl critically hurt by stray gunfire in East Chicago
Clips
8-year-old girl critically hurt by stray gunfire in East Chicago