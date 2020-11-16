Police investigating armed robbery at ASU Tempe campus

Police are asking for students to be on alert after an armed robbery on the main Arizona State University Tempe campus. Police say the armed robbery happened on the night of Nov. 15 at Marina Heights and Rio Salado Parkway. The suspect is described as a white man who is 18-to-19-years-old, with a thin build and short blonde hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants. Police say the suspect displayed a .9mm handgun to the victim. The suspect's vehicle is described as a Black Chevrolet Cobalt with a loud exhaust.