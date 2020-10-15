FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Bucs take center stage in new Vitale Bros mural
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
The Vitale Brothers have watched St. Pete's art scene grow from the inside as part of that community for 25 years. Their latest work makes Tom Brady even larger than life, if that's possible.
...
More
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Bucs take center stage in new Vitale Bros mural
FOX
Entertainment
Bucs take center stage in new Vitale Bros mural
Clips
Bucs take center stage in new Vitale Bros mural