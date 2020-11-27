FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Americans turn to take out for Thanksgiving
FOX 10 Phoenix
As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more Americans are celebrating Thanksgiving in small groups, and then ordering takeout.
...
More
11-27-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Americans turn to take out for Thanksgiving
FOX
Entertainment
Americans turn to take out for Thanksgiving
Clips
Americans turn to take out for Thanksgiving