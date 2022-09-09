Home
Mets-Braves Battle for NL East, MLB Wildcards Standings & more on Flippin' Bats LIVE Happy Hour Show!
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
09-09-22 • 58m
• • •
New York Mets vs LA Dodgers preview, Pitching Ninja, Aaron Judge HR race & MORE | Flippin’ Bats
09-01-22 • 50m
• • •
Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. on having big league dad, Whataburger vs In-N-Out Burger & More!
08-31-22 • 39m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani’s two year run, Ichiro Suzuki into the Mariners' HOF | Flippin’ Bats
08-31-22 • 27m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani‘s past, Full Japan Recap, MLB Power Rankings | Flippin’ Bats
08-29-22 • 38m
• • •
Bryce Harper is back, Mookie joins Team USA & Travel Day to Hokkaido in Day 7 Recap | Flippin’ Bats
08-26-22 • 15m
• • •
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
