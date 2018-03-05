Legion

Find The Weakness

1+1 = ? Watch this SELECTED SCENE from Season 2, Episode 5 of Legion.... More

5-3-2018 • TV-MA • 2m

Legion Clips

Now Playing
Now Playing
Find The Weakness

05-02-18 • TV-MA • 2m

New
New
Homeless David

05-10-18 • TV-MA • 1m

New
New
Slave to Love

05-10-18 • TV-MA • 1m

New
New
Next On: Chapter 15

05-07-18 • TV-MA • 1m

Legion Episodes (6)

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S2 E1 Chapter 9

04-04-18 • TV-MA LSV • 1h

S2 E2 Chapter 10

04-11-18 • TV-MA LV • 52m

S2 E3 Chapter 11

04-18-18 • TV-MA LV • 53m

S2 E4 Chapter 12

04-25-18 • TV-MA LSV • 43m