Wayne County Exec advises all schools to go virtual until Jan. 15
FOX 2 Detroit
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and the county health department said in order to cut down in coronavirus cases, to go remote with school for the next couple months.
...
More
11-21-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
FOX
