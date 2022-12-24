Home
Besties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King can't imagine having 10 friends.
Dish Nation Episodes (4)
12-24-22 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
The latest gossip; an interview with the winner of "The Masked Singer"; guest host Tamar Braxton
12-03-22 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
The latest celebrity gossip; an interview with Morris Chestnut ("The Best Man: The Final Chapters")
12-17-22 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
Testing viewers' celebrity knowledge.
12-23-22 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
