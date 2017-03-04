Legion

Inside Look: The World of Legion

A set so beautiful... it's insane. Go behind the scenes of Legion for an inside look at the unique production design.... More

4-3-2017 • TV-MA • 3m

Legion Clips

Now Playing
Now Playing
Inside Look: The World of Legion

02-08-17 • TV-MA • 3m

New
New
Homeless David

05-10-18 • TV-MA • 1m

New
New
Slave to Love

05-10-18 • TV-MA • 1m

New
New
Next On: Chapter 15

05-07-18 • TV-MA • 1m

Legion Episodes (6)

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S2 E1 Chapter 9

04-04-18 • TV-MA LSV • 1h

S2 E2 Chapter 10

04-11-18 • TV-MA LV • 52m

S2 E3 Chapter 11

04-18-18 • TV-MA LV • 53m

S2 E4 Chapter 12

04-25-18 • TV-MA LSV • 43m