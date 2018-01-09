The Shallows

Starring Blake LivelySedona LeggeÃ“scar JaenadaAngelo JoseLozano CorzoJose Manual

After the shark attacks her, a surfer finds herself in a seemingly hopeless situation: wounded, alone, and stranded on a small rocky outcropping.... More

2016 • TV-14 LV • 1h 23m

Related Movies

Network Icon
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

09-01-18 • TV-14 • 1h 44m

Network Icon
Joy

08-26-18 • TV-14 L • 1h 59m

Network Icon
Everest

08-24-18 • TV-14 V • 1h 53m

Network Icon
Selma

06-01-18 • TV-14 LV • 2h 5m

Network Icon
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

05-25-18 • TV-14 LV • 2h 7m

Network Icon
Furious 7

04-21-18 • TV-14 DLV • 2h 10m

Network Icon
The Visit

04-21-18 • TV-14 • 1h 30m

Network Icon
Straight Outta Compton

04-20-18 • TV-14 DLSV • 2h 24m

The Shallows Clips

Network Icon
TRAILER: The Shallows

09-10-18 • TV-14 • 2m

  1. FOX
  2. Movies
  3. The Shallows
  4. Watch The Shallows