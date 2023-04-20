Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Fernando Tatís Jr.’s return, Max Scherzer’s ejection, Ben’s Most Valuable Players and more LIVE | Flippin’ Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Fernando Tatís Jr.’s return, Max Scherzer’s ejection, Ben’s Most Valuable Players and more LIVE | Flippin’ Bats
04-20-23 • 1h 5m
• • •
Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll talks his HUGE contract, World Baseball Classic & MORE! | Flippin' Backs
04-19-23 • 39m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani's weird start in Boston, on base streak, jacket problems & MORE! | Flippin Bats
04-18-23 • 13m
• • •
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr will return in MVP form, Panic time for Mariners? & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
04-18-23 • 31m
• • •
MLB icon John Smoltz on his Opening Day woes, rule changes, & World Baseball Classic | Flippin' Bats
04-17-23 • 24m
• • •
Atlanta Braves take the top spot in Power Rankings, Mets call up Brett Baty & MORE!
04-17-23 • 52m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
Fernando Tatís Jr.’s return, Max Scherzer’s ejection, Ben’s Most Valuable Players and more LIVE | Flippin’ Bats