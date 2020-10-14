FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Obesity the most common comorbiditiy linked to COVID-19
FOX 32 Chicago
Jamie Bussel, senior program officer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, talks about new data showing the impact childhood obesity could have in regards to COVID-19.
...
More
10-14-2020 • 4m
Obesity the most common comorbiditiy linked to COVID-19
FOX
Entertainment
Obesity the most common comorbiditiy linked to COVID-19
Clips
Obesity the most common comorbiditiy linked to COVID-19