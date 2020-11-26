FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Doctors warn about use of screen time after patients complain about eyesight
FOX 26 Houston
Doctors are telling people to be cautious with their phones and laptops because using them could be a strain on the eyes.
...
More
11-26-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Doctors warn about use of screen time after patients complain about eyesight
FOX
Entertainment
Doctors warn about use of screen time after patients complain about eyesight
Clips
Doctors warn about use of screen time after patients complain about eyesight