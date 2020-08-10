FoxNews.com
Painting honoring Arizonan Kayla Mueller to be unveiled by Gov. Ducey
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey unveils a painting honoring the late Kayla Mueller, a Prescott native killed by ISIS militants back in 2015.
...
More
10-8-2020 • TV-Y • 37m
