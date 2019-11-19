FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
The Verdict With Judge Hatchett
Pool Party Foul & The Sad Clown
A girl is injured at a pool party; a clown scares away customers.
...
More
11-19-2019 • TV-PG • 30m
The Verdict With Judge Hatchett
FOX
Entertainment
The Verdict With Judge Hatchett
The Verdict With Judge Hatchett