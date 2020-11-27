First-round playoff Game of the Week Preview: Cherokee vs. North Gwinnett

This first-round Class 7A matchup should be a close game with some big-time talent on the field, including Clemson-bound linebacker Barrett Carter from North Gwinnett.Meanwhile, Cherokee (8-2) has had a tough schedule, losing twice against ranked teams. But the Warriors have also beaten two ranked teams along the way, and it appears Josh Shaw’s Warriors are on the verge of a big playoff win. Shaw has never been able to get that signature win for the Cherokee County school, but they have a chance against North Gwinnett.