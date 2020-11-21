FoxNews.com
Kaiser wants teens for COVID-19 vaccine trial
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Phase 3 trials for the Pfizer vaccine show it was 95% effective in adults, now the company wants to know how it will work in teens. Kaiser Permanente is enrolling 16 and 17-year-olds to participate in clinical trials.
11-21-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
