Atlanta Braves’ Chipper Jones dives into the NL East, MVP race, switch hitting & more | Flippin Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
09-28-22 • 47m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani’s pitching evolution, Fair or Foul & most important players | Flippin’ Bats
09-27-22 • 39m
• • •
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits the IL, Albert Pujols' milestone & MLB Power Rankings | Flippin’ Bats
09-26-22 • 45m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani headlines the nastiest pitches, Smoltz on Spencer Strider & MORE | Flippin Bats
09-23-22 • 29m
• • •
MLB Playoff Breakdown, Aaron Judge’s historic run, AL MVP race update & more LIVE on Flippin’ Bats!
09-22-22 • 49m
• • •
Cleveland Guardians’ Andrés Giménez on becoming an All-Star, playoff hopes & more | Flippin' Bats
09-21-22 • 19m
• • •
See All
Atlanta Braves’ Chipper Jones dives into the NL East, MVP race, switch hitting & more | Flippin Bats