FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Long lines form as polls open for early voting in Bexar County, Texas
FOX 7 Austin
This footage, taken on Tuesday by Zevi Lowenberg, shows voters lined up outside Northwest Vista College in San Antonio. Credit: Zevi Lowenberg via Storyful
...
More
10-13-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Long lines form as polls open for early voting in Bexar County, Texas
FOX
Entertainment
Long lines form as polls open for early voting in Bexar County, Texas
Clips
Long lines form as polls open for early voting in Bexar County, Texas