ICYMI: Lucious Shoots Shyne

Xzibit talks about his biggest scene on Empire when Shyne was shot.... More

6-11-2018 • 2m

Empire Clips

Season 4 Catch Up: I Don't Want To Lose You

06-13-18 • 1m

Happy Pride!

06-08-18 • 1m

Empire Episodes (18)

S4 E1 Noble Memory

09-28-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E2 Full Circle

10-05-17 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S4 E3 Evil Manners

10-12-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S4 E4 Bleeding War

10-19-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m