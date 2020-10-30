FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Bethune Cookman cancels spring sports
FOX 35 Orlando
Thursday, some students at Bethune Cookman University were busy moving back home after the school announced all classes would return online.
...
More
10-30-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Bethune Cookman cancels spring sports
FOX
Entertainment
Bethune Cookman cancels spring sports
Clips
Bethune Cookman cancels spring sports