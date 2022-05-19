Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Ernestine Sclafani Bayless Interview I The Skip Bayless Show I Ep. 19
The Skip Bayless Show Episodes (19)
S1 E19 Ernestine Sclafani Bayless Interview I The Skip Bayless Show I Ep. 19
05-19-22 • 1h 11m
• • •
S1 E18 Skip On His Richard Sherman Interview I The Skip Bayless Show I Ep. 18
05-12-22 • 59m
• • •
S1 E17 Skip's Official Workout Routine I The Skip Bayless Show I Ep. 17
05-05-22 • 1h 8m
• • •
S1 E16 Skip Bayless on Kevin Durant I The Skip Bayless Show I Ep. 16
04-28-22 • 1h 4m
• • •
S1 E15 The LeBron James Interview That Almost Happened
04-21-22 • 1h 8m
• • •
Russell Westbrook, Tiger’s triumphant return, and an important flashback
04-14-22 • 1h 3m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
The Skip Bayless Show
S1-E19 - Ernestine Sclafani Bayless Interview I The Skip Bayless Show I Ep. 19