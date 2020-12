LaRayia Gaston spent time living on Skid Row in a tent to understand the issues that the homeless face, which has inspired her to give back to the community by providing them 10,000 meals a month. If you're looking for a way to give this holiday season, visit https://www.lunchonme.org/donate or https://larayiasbodega.com or https://https://www.nouswithoutyou.la/