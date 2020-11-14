FoxNews.com
Vaccine delay to New York?
FOX 5 New York
President Trump claimed that some states, including New York, would not get a COVID-19 vaccine immediately due to those states' independent reviews. He called those reviews political.
11-14-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
