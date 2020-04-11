FoxNews.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash near I-17 and 19th Ave
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix Police say Victor Sarinana, 31, was found dead by a passerby in the area. Investigators believe Sarinana was hit by a "semi tractor trailer or tandem wheeled vehicle."
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 27s
