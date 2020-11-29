Weather forecast

FoxNews.com
FOX 5 New York
IT's looking like today was the last of the nice weather in the area. Expect increasing clouds and temperatures in the 40s tonight, followed by a cloudy, rainy day tomorrow with gusty winds and highs in the low 60s tomorrow.
11-29-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
