What is Section 230, and why are there calls for it to change?

Social media companies like Twitter and Facebook came under heavy scrutiny this week for suppressing sharing of a New York Post story critical of Hunter Biden’s dealings with a Ukrainian energy company. The platforms said they violated policies on disseminating hacked materials, but it renewed calls by Senate Republicans for the F.C.C. to rework the legal framework known as Section 230, which provides them legal cover. Satya Marar from Young Voices explains what Section 230 is about, and the politics of it all on The Final 5.