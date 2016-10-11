FoxNews.com
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Justice for All With Judge Cristina Pérez
Have Your Cake and Eat It Too & Wine Down
A performer creates an unsafe environment by drinking on stage.
11-10-2016 • TV-PG • 30m
Justice for All With Judge Cristina Pérez
