Man, 2 dogs escape mobile home fire in Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix
A man and his two dogs are safe following an early-morning house fire in the East Valley. Rural Metro said the fire broke out at a home near Broadway and Ellsworth. The man and his two dogs are now staying with family.
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
