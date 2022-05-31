Home
Luka Dončić, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade I Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years I No. 21-19
What's Wright? With Nick Wright Episodes (25)
05-29-22 • 31m
• • •
Nick reacts to Uvalde Tragedy, Plus Mavs Potential Comeback, All-NBA Teams, Steph's Top 10 Case
05-26-22 • 45m
• • •
Mavericks-Warriors WCF Battle, Miami Still Underrated, NIL, Draymond’s Technicals I What’s Wright?
05-24-22 • 34m
• • •
James Harden, Kevin Garnett & more I Nick Wright’s Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years I No. 25-22
05-22-22 • 29m
• • •
Celtics-Heat Game 1, Lakers Next Steps, Suns Future and Patrick Beverley Trash Talk
05-19-22 • 35m
• • •
Celtics defeat Giannis’ Bucks, Luka’s Mavericks beat Suns, Conference Finals Preview I What’s Wright?
05-17-22 • 34m
• • •
