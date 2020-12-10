FoxNews.com
Vehicle crashes in Habitat For Humanity building
FOX 35 Orlando
A vehicle crashed into a Habitat For Humanity store in New Smyrna Beach. It happened as someone was dropping off items to donate. Several people were treated on the scene, according to firefighters.
10-12-2020
