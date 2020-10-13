FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Man sues following controversial arrest in Galveston
FOX 26 Houston
The man who was handcuffed by two mounted police officers and led by a rope down a Galveston street has filed a lawsuit.
...
More
10-13-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Man sues following controversial arrest in Galveston
FOX
Entertainment
Man sues following controversial arrest in Galveston
Clips
Man sues following controversial arrest in Galveston