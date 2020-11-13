FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
North Texas restaurant owners say reverting back to take-out only could close many local restaurants
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Some North Texas restaurant owners said suggestions to revert back to take-out only could mean the end for some of people’s favorite local spots.
...
More
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
North Texas restaurant owners say reverting back to take-out only could close many local restaurants
FOX
Entertainment
North Texas restaurant owners say reverting back to take-out only could close many local restaurants
Clips
North Texas restaurant owners say reverting back to take-out only could close many local restaurants