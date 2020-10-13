FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Tuesday temps fall off a bit, but the sun should make up for the difference.
FOX 2 Detroit
Temps in the 60's with sun! A Thursday cold front leads to a late week cool down.
...
More
10-13-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Tuesday temps fall off a bit, but the sun should make up for the difference.
FOX
Entertainment
Tuesday temps fall off a bit, but the sun should make up for the difference.
Clips
Tuesday temps fall off a bit, but the sun should make up for the difference.