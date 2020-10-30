Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, child from stranded boat in marsh near Fremont
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two adults and a child who were stranded in a marsh near Fremont, California on Oct. 28, 2020. The aircrew transported the three people to San Francisco International Airport with no reported medical concerns. Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon... More
10-30-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
