Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz on Pujols hitting 700 HR, Chipper Jones & MUCH more! | Flippin' Bats

Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz on Pujols hitting 700 HR, Chipper Jones & MUCH more! | Flippin' Bats