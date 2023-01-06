Home
Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) & Aaron Judge lead the MVP race, next pitcher to 300 wins & MORE | Flippin Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
06-01-23 • 39m
• • •
Houston Astros' Hunter Brown on his call to the bigs, the World Series run & MORE! | Flippin’ Bats
05-31-23 • 38m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate on the mound, but struggles at the plate | Flippin' Bats
05-30-23 • 19m
• • •
Yankees & Tigers trending up, Alek Manoah trending down & Name That Team | Flippin’ Bats
05-30-23 • 37m
• • •
Kasumba Dennis on chasing his MLB dream & MORE! | Flippin’ Bats
05-29-23 • 29m
• • •
Fernando Tatis Jr. trolls Yankees' fans, MLB Power Rankings, Team of the Week & MORE
05-29-23 • 51m
• • •
See All
