Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) & Aaron Judge lead the MVP race, next pitcher to 300 wins & MORE | Flippin Bats

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) & Aaron Judge lead the MVP race, next pitcher to 300 wins & MORE | Flippin Bats