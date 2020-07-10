FoxNews.com
Deputies say man threatened census worker with gun
A Flagler County man was arrested for using an assault-style weapon to threaten a census taker who had come to his house for the nationwide count of every U.S. resident, deputies say.
10-7-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
