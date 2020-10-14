FoxNews.com
Amendment 3 opponents head to court
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on much of anything these days, but both parties have joined forces to try to defeat Amendment Three. It would give independent voters more say in their state primary races.
...
More
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
