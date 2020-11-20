FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Women's soccer team to come to LA in spring 2022
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks about the arrival of LA's new female soccer team - Angel City FC.
...
More
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Women's soccer team to come to LA in spring 2022
FOX
Entertainment
Women's soccer team to come to LA in spring 2022
Clips
Women's soccer team to come to LA in spring 2022