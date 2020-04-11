Trailblazers in Congress

FoxNews.com
Democrats Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones will be the first openly gay Black men in Congress. Torres's district covers parts of the Bronx. Jones will represent all of Rockland County and parts of Westchester County.
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
