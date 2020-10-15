FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
What's in Minnesota's new $1.9 billion bonding bill
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
A nearly $2 billion bonding bill on its way to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk will have a huge impact on major projects and small repairs across the state.
...
More
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
What's in Minnesota's new $1.9 billion bonding bill
FOX
Entertainment
What's in Minnesota's new $1.9 billion bonding bill
Clips
What's in Minnesota's new $1.9 billion bonding bill