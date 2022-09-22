Home
Texas’ tab for Arch Manning, Money in the Bag and is Oklahoma headed back to the CFP? | Number One College Football Show
The Number One College Football Show Episodes (25)
S1 E125 Texas’ tab for Arch Manning, Money in the Bag and is Oklahoma headed back to the CFP? | Number One College Football Show
09-22-22 • 35m
• • •
S1 E124 Georgia stays at No. 1, Oklahoma and Minnesota move up | RJ’s Week 4 Top 25 | Number One CFB Show
09-19-22 • 32m
• • •
S1 E123 Texas’ QB situation, Oklahoma-Nebraska, issues for Texas A&M | Number One College Football Show
09-15-22 • 34m
• • •
S1 E122 Oklahoma-Nebraska preview, BYU-Oregon, Week 3 Matchups - featuring Geoff Schwartz
09-14-22 • 24m
• • •
S1 E121 Nebraska fires Scott Frost, Michigan picks a QB & more featuring Jake Butt | Number One CFB Show
09-12-22 • 31m
• • •
S1 E120 LSU’s rough start, Georgia’s road ahead, and could Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State go undefeated? | Number One CFB Show
09-08-22 • 30m
• • •
