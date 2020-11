For Americans returning from active duty, they’re often left without a career blueprint to follow. A former Navy SEAL is parlaying his experience into showing off how business leaders can learn from U.S. Special Operations Forces. Mike Sarraille, co-author of the Amazon bestseller “The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent, joined Jim on The Final 5 to explain how he’s using his expertise to encourage veterans to adapt and succeed after their service.